‘We are Building Momentum’

–President Ali says, highlights massive industrial, economic expansion taking shape among Berbice, Roraima

–as Guyana, Brazil look to build greater regional connection

While cementing Guyana’s role as the centrepiece of South America’s new integration and trade strategy, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, today, highlighted that Guyana is accelerating at a rapid pace in relation to industrial and infrastructural development.

Speaking at the Berbice Development Summit Agenda held at the Kingston Marriot this morning, the President emphasised that Guyana’s coastal regions, Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five) and East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), will serve as key economic zones, strategically positioning the country at the centre of regional trade and investment.

“When we talk about the development opportunities ahead of us, we have to also understand the regional context of these opportunities.”

“We are looking at the infrastructure integration plan for South America. And if you look carefully at that plan, Guyana is really the centrepiece of [that] infrastructure plan,” he added.

Among the key initiatives outlined are the establishment of a deep-water port, the construction of a new high-span Berbice River Bridge, and the Corentyne River Bridge which will link Guyana and Suriname.

Several new four-lane highways are also planned to enhance connectivity between the coastland and savannah communities, alongside the development of a municipal airport at Rosehall, a major town in Berbice.

“This infrastructure plan that I’ve outlined here, we are pursuing to have it all completed within five years, and it will get done,” the President said.

With both Berbice and Roraima identified as key growth zones, President Ali reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Brazil and other neighbouring states to strengthen regional infrastructure, trade, and development.

“We want to ensure that our investment leads to Guyana becoming the world’s hottest destination for agro processing and food production. We want to create the most competitive destination for agro processing and food production. We want Guyana to become the leading destination for investment and innovation,” President Ali said.