EPA fails to blaze up Exxon Mobil like it does local companies

Dear Editor,

I AM appalled by these EPA statements of gas being flared by Exxon in the Lisa field. Quantities of 2 million to 80 million cubic feet per day are being bandied about. Further, an additional amount is now being flared, because Exxon Mobil has encountered a ‘small’ problem. Needless to say, these quantities are being reported by the operator, Exxon, and we, onshore, have to accept whatever they say.

I cannot believe, Editor, that the Guyana Government does not have REAL-TIME monitoring on board the Lisa Destiny. These systems are well known, and widely available, and it’s time that the Department of Energy gets its act together and invite tenders for the service, instead of asking, “How high?” when Exxon says “Jump!”.

We Guyanese, as 50/50 partners, need to know what is happening out there, and why things are not going smoothly. Worse yet, the EPA — which likes to publicly blaze small companies in Guyana for far less environmental damage, triples up their regulatory bureaucracy, and takes its own sweet time to process their various environmental permits — is suddenly unable to flare its mouth at this unconscionable burning up of excess natural gas by Exxon Mobil.

Regards,

Garfield Williams