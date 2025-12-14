‘A son of Guyana whose voice became our nation’s soul’

–President Ali honours life & legacy of cultural icon Ron Robinson

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has paid tribute to veteran broadcaster and cultural icon Ron Robinson A.A., describing him as “a son of Guyana whose voice became part of our nation’s soul,” and whose contributions to broadcasting, theatre and satire helped shape the country’s cultural identity. Robinson died on Friday at his home at the age of 79.

In a heartfelt message posted to his official Facebook account, the President reflected on Robinson’s decades-long presence in the lives of Guyanese, noting that “for decades, Guyanese awoke to his mellifluous tones guiding us into each new day with trademark wit, unvarnished intelligence, and a rare grace that only true masters of the craft possess.”

According to the head of state, Robinson was far more than a familiar voice on the airwaves. “He was not merely a broadcaster; he became for years a companion to households across the land, a trusted presence whose words soothed, entertained, enlightened, and inspired,” the president said.

Ali also highlighted Robinson’s impact on the performing arts, recalling his work in theatre and satire. “In the theater, his artistry lit our stages, his timing sharpened our laughter, and his creativity gave life to productions that have become woven into our cultural memory,” he stated.

The president pointed to Robinson’s involvement in The Link Show, No Big Thing, Stretched Out Magazine and other satirical productions, stating that through these works, Robinson “held up a mirror to our society.” He added that Robinson did so “with gentleness, humour and fun, reminding us of our flaws and our forgotten strengths.”

Reflecting on a more challenging period in Guyana’s history, President Ali noted that Robinson’s voice also carried moral weight. “There was a time in our history when speaking truth came with risks,” he said. “In that difficult season, Ron Robinson lent his voice to the national call for democracy.” According to the President, Robinson “understood the sacred duty of those gifted with a platform to defend the dignity of the people and the promise of the nation.”

Ali credited Robinson with setting lasting standards in broadcasting and the arts. “Ron Robinson elevated broadcasting, refining it with a mastery that few have ever matched,” he said, adding that “his impeccable elocution and faultless pronunciation set a gold standard for broadcasting.” He also noted that Robinson’s stage work “laid a sturdy foundation upon which our dramatists continue to build.”

The president recalled that it was “my honour to have presented to him the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to broadcasting and the arts.”

Extending condolences, Ali said, “On behalf of the Government of Guyana, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, and to the countless admirers—here at home and across our far-flung diaspora—who remember his unforgettable, unmistakable voice.”

He concluded by expressing hope that Robinson’s legacy would endure, stating, “May his memory remain as enduring as his contributions, and may his spirit continue to echo in every corner of Guyanese culture that he helped shape with such brilliance and devotion.”