Gov’t moves to tighten oversight of gold dealers, traders

…amid concerns over reduced declarations

THE Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), in collaboration with the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), has outlined a series of strengthened enforcement measures. According to a press release from the agencies, these measures aim to address reduced gold declarations and improve compliance across the mining sector.

The press release noted that a high-level meeting was convened on December 10, 2025, where stakeholders examined ongoing concerns within the industry, including gold declarations. Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, emphasised the Government of Guyana’s commitment to ensuring that the country’s mineral resources are managed responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with the law.

The release highlighted that, since 2020, the government has provided unprecedented technical, financial, and regulatory support to the mining sector and has made significant enhancements to the sector’s guiding regulations, including compulsory training for miners.

According to the press release, key measures to be implemented immediately include tighter oversight of gold dealers and traders. The ministry will intensify regulatory scrutiny of all licensed dealers and traders through stricter audits of purchasing records, verification of source declarations, and routine compliance checks. Dealers found facilitating undeclared gold transactions or failing to meet reporting obligations will face sanctions, including suspension or revocation of licences, the release stated.

The press release also outlined plans to increase field operations to curb illegal mining, target unauthorised operations, and ensure compliance with environmental, safety, and production reporting requirements. It noted that agencies under the ministry’s purview will intensify the seizure of equipment operating without legal documentation or in prohibited areas, reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach to activities that undermine national regulations.

Multi-agency field operations will be expanded, involving the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and other relevant bodies, according to the press release. These joint activities will focus on identifying, arresting, and prosecuting individuals and groups engaged in illegal mining.

The ministry also urged miners to sell gold only to the Guyana Gold Board or licensed dealers, stressing that this is essential to maintaining accurate national production data, supporting fair trade, and ensuring the sector’s benefits are properly accounted for.

The press release reiterated the prohibition on paying workers in raw gold. All employees must be compensated through lawful financial channels in accordance with labour laws and tax regulations. Paying workers in gold “undermines transparency, weakens declaration accuracy, and exposes workers to exploitation and unsafe practices,” it said.

Employers found in violation will face penalties, and miners were reminded that it is illegal to allow what is commonly referred to as the “Blai box,” with gold only permitted in transactions with approved buyers and the Guyana Gold Board.

The ministry concluded its release by reaffirming its commitment to working with the GGDMA and legitimate miners to strengthen the sector, increase declarations, and protect Guyana’s natural resources, while remaining open to dialogue and collaboration with industry stakeholders.