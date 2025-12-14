Gov’t expands renewable energy sources

–with commissioning of 4MWp Trafalgar Solar Farm

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has said that the government continues to put policy into practice in implementing the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The strategy aims to decouple economic growth from fossil fuel use through clean energy development led by a mix of solar, hydro, wind, biomass, and natural gas.

In keeping with this national drive, the Prime Minister in Trafalgar, Region Five (Mahaica Berbice), on Sunday commissioned another solar project — a four megawatt peak (MWp) solar farm.

The project, financed through the Guyana Norway climate partnership under the REDD+ Investment Fund, is expected to generate approximately 6,000 megawatt hours of electricity annually.

This will avoid the combustion of over 1.3 million litres of diesel and reduce 4,000 to 5,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

The Trafalgar Solar Farm is expected to save the country over $300 million annually in fuel costs.

Earlier this month, a 3MWp Solar Photovoltaic Farm was commissioned at Prospect, East Berbice Corentyne, while in November a 3MWp solar farm was commissioned at Hampshire, also in Region Six.

A similar project will be commissioned early in the new year at Charity. Additionally, a 15MW solar power project will be built in Linden by the end of 2026.

Prime Minister Phillips stated: “These solar farms are a clear demonstration of our commitment to modernise Guyana’s energy sector. The Government of Guyana will continue to expand renewable energy sources for a sustainable future for all Guyanese.”

He noted that the short to medium term plan is to build out 100 megawatts of solar power, complementing other medium and long term projects including the Gas to Energy initiative and the Amaila Falls project.

Overall, the government intends to deliver over 500 megawatts of new generation capacity, with renewable energy forming a central pillar of this transition. Electricity consumption has more than tripled since 1980, and Guyana is determined to meet this demand sustainably.