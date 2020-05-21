Gov’t seeks data to provide COVID-19 public assistance

THE Government of Guyana, on Wednesday, launched a data collection mechanism, which is aimed at identifying and providing tangible support for vulnerable households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its emergency measures.

A press release said that the initiative is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the National COVID-19 Task Force Executive Secretariat, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Ministry of Social Protection (MOSP), Ministry of Communities and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

It said that persons who are in dire need of assistance or are most vulnerable during this period are asked to apply. Assistance will be given on a needs basis thereby ensuring that the most affected persons are reached and supported, the release said.

It noted that the identification will be done through two means, that is, an online and manual application process, which will cater for households without telephone and Internet access. The online process commenced on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 and the manual submission is scheduled to begin by May 27, 2020.

The release said that application forms can be downloaded from the MoSP’s website at https://mosp.gov.gy/ or https://government.gy/eform/241. Eligible applicants must submit the completed application forms online as well as the required supporting documentation.

Only individuals/households who meet at least one of the following criteria will qualify for consideration:

• Individuals/households currently benefitting from Public Assistance provided by the MoSP.

• Individuals/households who applied for Public Assistance and are awaiting a response from the MoSP.

• Individuals/households who suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19.

• Households headed by senior citizens or persons with disabilities.

The Ministry of Social Protection will release additional information, including telephone numbers for citizens who qualify to call, at a later date, the release said.