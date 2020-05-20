US Gov’t donates supplies to CDC

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC), on Tuesday afternoon, received a donation of several items from the government of the United States of America and the US military.

The donation, which consisted of sanitisation, personal care and hygiene items as well as baby supplies, totalled approximately $3 Million (US$15,000). During the simple handing over ceremony, Director-General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, thanked the US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch, for the timely donation which will be used at the quarantine and isolation facilities around the country.

“There are quarantine and isolation facilities, not only in Georgetown, but also on the East Bank of Demerara and in the various regions. So, these items will be used by persons in those facilities to make their stay there as comfortable as possible,” he stated.

The US Ambassador, in an invited comment, expressed satisfaction to be a part of the exercise. She remarked that COVID-19 does not “see borders and does not see different peoples” adding that the supplies will aid in bringing relief. As Guyana continues to battle the novel coronavirus locally, several agencies and private entities have lent their support towards the cause. The CDC welcomes donations towards this initiative – food supplies, personal care and sanitation supplies, or financing. Items can be sent to CDC’s

headquarters, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, daily, between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

Funds can be deposited to the Commission’s Republic Bank account number 962356519938.