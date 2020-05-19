ERC probes woman in viral Facebook rant

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has launched a probe into a Facebook video posted over the weekend that is laced with racially insensitive remarks towards another ethnicity.

The commission said that it is particularly concerned that the post can contribute to unnecessary tension rising in the society. The ERC Investigations Unit is also looking into a recent incident at the Kissoon’s Furniture Store involving alleged racial profiling of a customer.

The body reminded Guyanese to desist entirely from making racially motivated remarks which can incite others. “In fact, the Commission wishes to point out that persons can be prosecuted for offences under the Racial Hostility and Representation of the People Acts, as well as the country’s Cyber Crime Laws,” it added.

The ERC said it continues to monitor Facebook and the various social media platforms.