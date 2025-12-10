SOCU breaks up suspected gold-smuggling ring in Bartica

–three detained, over $130M in cash and gold confiscated

AUTHRITIES have intensified their crackdown on illegal gold trading with a major operation in Bartica, Region Seven, that resulted in the arrest of three men and the seizure of more than $130 million in cash and gold.

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) carried out the coordinated exercise on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, acting on intelligence gathered over several months.

The raids, conducted at multiple locations in the mining town, uncovered more than $32 million in cash and over $100 million in gold believed to be part of an attempted purchase of undeclared precious metal.

Investigators said the suspects had been under close watch by both local agencies and international partners due to suspicions of long-standing involvement in illicit gold trading. The group is also believed to be connected to a broader smuggling network, and may have ties to individuals reportedly financing underground gold purchases on behalf of the Mohameds.

SOCU identified the detained men as Eon Ricardo Ferrier, known as “Blacks”, Munesh Chatterpaul, and Latchman Malloo. All three are currently assisting investigators as the probe expands into money laundering and large-scale gold smuggling activities.

The operation forms part of a wider national effort to dismantle organised criminal networks that profit from illegal mining and undeclared gold exports; activities that undermine State revenues, and weaken oversight of the natural resources sector.

In a statement following the raid, the Government of Guyana reiterated its firm position against gold smuggling and related financial crimes. SOCU also reaffirmed its commitment to aggressively pursuing offenders, strengthening enforcement, and ensuring that those involved face the full force of the law.

Investigations are ongoing, and officials have not ruled out additional arrests as they continue to map the extent of the suspected smuggling operation.