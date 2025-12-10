Magistrate denies Mohameds’ request, extradition proceedings to begin next month

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Wednesday rejected the constitutional challenge filed by Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin, meaning their extradition matter will proceed without referral to the High Court.

The father-and-son team, represented by a team of attorneys, had argued that amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Act conflicted with key constitutional protections, including rights to fair legal access, life, and personal liberty.

In her decision, Magistrate Latchman noted that there was no legal basis to halt or refer the matter to the High Court at this stage.

The ruling clears the way for the committal proceedings to begin, with the court now able to examine the case on its merits.

The defence had maintained that proceeding without High Court clarification could risk infringing their clients’ fundamental rights, but the magistrate found the objections insufficient to suspend the extradition process.

The committal proceedings will begin on January 6, 2026, and continue on January 7, 2026.