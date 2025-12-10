News Archives
Guyana, US to expand military cooperation
–with full respect for sovereignty, laws of both countries

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Tuesday met with the United States of America’s Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War, Patrick Weaver, and the Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Joseph Humire, at State House.
According to the Office of the President, the visiting officials were accompanied by US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot.
During the meeting, both countries reaffirmed their strong security and military relationship based on a shared commitment to peace, sovereignty, and security in the Western Hemisphere.
The two countries also signed a Statement of Intent to expand joint military cooperation with full respect for the sovereignty and laws of both countries.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd; National Security Adviser Captain Gerry Gouveia; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud; and Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan were also part of the meeting.

