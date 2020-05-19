“Ducky’ remanded for murder of New Amsterdam man

Fugitive Donald Shariff, who was nabbed at Mahdia after eluding sleuths following the death of Keron Nicholson in March this year, was remanded to prison on Tuesday after making an appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

During a SKYPE hearing before Magistrate Peter Hugh,Shariff , aged 29, was not required to plea to the charge of murder contrary to Common Law.The defendant is expected to return to court on June 25,2020.

On Saturday, hours after the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin for his arrest, Shariff, of Lot 11 Patrick Dam, Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam was arrested at Mahdia in the Potaro-Siparuni region.

Regional Commander Superintendent Ramesh Ashram led a team of police ranks which went to Stone Creek Backdam, Mahdia where the fugitive was seen and arrested.

On March 8,2020 a relative of the deceased recalled seeing a crowd gathered at Patrick Dam at around 20:00hrs and on inspecting,he saw Nicholson in an unresponsive state lying on the roadway with a wound to the left side of his forehead.

The injured man was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital.He was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he died several days later.