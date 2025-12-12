Broadcasting, theatre icon Ron Robinson passes away

Veteran Guyanese broadcaster and theatre actor Ron Robinson, whose voice and vision helped shape Guyana’s media and cultural landscape for more than five decades, has died.

Robinson reportedly passed away at his home early this morning, according to close friends.

Widely regarded as a towering figure in broadcasting and the performing arts, Robinson’s career spanned radio, theatre and cultural advocacy, where he played a pivotal role in nurturing local talent and elevating Guyanese storytelling. His distinctive voice and commanding presence made him a household name and a respected mentor across generations.

Earlier this year, Robinson was formally honoured for his decades of outstanding contribution to theatre and broadcasting, a recognition many viewed as long overdue.

He leaves behind a legacy firmly embedded in Guyana’s cultural history.

The Guyana Chronicle extends condolences to his family, friends, and the wider arts and media fraternity.