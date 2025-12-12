All NDCs will get support to transform the lives of Guyanese

–Vice-President Jagdeo affirms; urges local authorities to identify vacant land for development of ‘quasi-commercial/industrial areas’ for parking

–says 90,000 street lights to arrive soon, other investments will be made to enhance communities

VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has affirmed that all Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) nationwide will receive adequate support to transform the lives of Guyanese living in their respective areas.

He emphasised the government’s commitment during a brief address at a meeting with East Coast Demerara (ECD) Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), convened by Local Government Minister Priya Manickchand, on Thursday.

The Vice-President, in a direct message to all NDCs, said: “Even those controlled by the opposition, they will get support to transform the lives of our people.”

In April this year, NDCs received a significant boost in financial capacity when the government increased the annual subvention to $30 million. Equipment and machinery were also distributed to all NDCs across the country.

Dr Jagdeo, however, lamented that some local authority bodies, although equipped with the necessary resources, are not utilising them how they are supposed to.

He encouraged NDCs to focus on the concerns of citizens, and not to make investments that do not immediately satisfy or address the needs of people.

Regarding central government, Dr Jagdeo said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration is aware of its commitment to all Guyanese, and will be deliver

ing on same.

One major concern which residents have highlighted over the years is persons, particularly business people, parking large vehicles on the parapets of community roads.

To address this issue, the government has tasked NDCs with identifying vacant lands for the development of ‘quasi-commercial/industrial areas’ for parking.

Regarding other enhancements and safety, Dr Jagdeo said 90,000 lights will arrive in Guyana soon, and will be installed across the country.

Discussions were also centred on improving infrastructure and community facilities, strengthening drainage and irrigation systems to reduce flooding and ensuring that waste-management practices are efficient and environmentally responsible.

Emphasis is also being placed on improving financial management and budget planning within the NDCs, particularly in areas such as revenue collection, record-keeping and transparent spending.

Minister Manickchand, in her remarks, emphasised the importance of stronger administrative systems, enhanced accountability, and more responsive service delivery, noting that the performance of local democratic organs directly affects the daily lives of residents.

The minister also underscored the need for closer collaboration with residents to ensure that community concerns are addressed promptly and that development initiatives are aligned with local needs.

Minister Manickchand reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering local democratic organs and providing them with the support needed to carry out their mandates effectively.

She highlighted that strong, people-centred local governance is essential to national growth and that the ministry will continue to work closely with NDCs to improve service delivery and accelerate development.

Thursday’s engagement formed part of a wider series of meetings being conducted countrywide, aimed at assessing the performance of local bodies, identifying challenges on the ground and mapping out strategic priorities for 2026 and beyond.