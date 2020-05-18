Sophia man succumbs following shootout with police

A 19-year-old Sophia resident was on Monday morning shot and killed by police during a high speed chase at Victoria Road, Plaisance , East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Kevin ‘Cross Eye’ Thomas, a known character who has has several brushes with the law.His accomplice is still on the run.

On Monday around 02:30hours, police ranks while on mobile patrol, observed the suspicious action of two males on a motorcycle.

Upon seeing the lawmen, the men sped through several streets on an Elite-model motorcycle with registration number CK 1893 with the police patrol in hot pursuit.

As the ranks were closing in on the suspects, the pillion rider drew a handgun and began firing at the lawmen who returned fire, hitting the cyclist and both of them fell off the bike.

The pillion rider managed to escape leaving Thomas behind.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for his gun shot wound and died while receiving treatment.The police are currently on the hunt of the other accomplice.

Meanwhile, as the suspects’ motorcycle was being lodged, the police learnt that it was reported stolen from the premises of a La Bonne Intention (LBI) resident early this morning.

The victim told police that he was alerted of the theft by the sounds of barking dogs and that he ventured out on a bicycle in search of same.He saw two males riding his bike on the Beterverwagting Embankment.

The 50-year-old victim related that in an attempt to stop the men, he threw his bicycle in their path but they swerved and fled the area.Luckily for him,the police were in possession of the motorcycle and he positively identified it.None of the ranks were injured.

Police investigations are ongoing