Gov’t successfully recovers over $1B in overpayments – AG Report

THE 2024 report from the Audit Office of Guyana has revealed that ministries and regional administrations have successfully recovered 100 per cent of all overpayments on contracts, marking a significant milestone in public financial accountability.

According to the report, a total of 829 contracts valued at $48.19 billion were examined for the year under review. The audit found that overpayments amounting to $1.011 billion were made under 86 contracts administered by various ministries and regional bodies.

Of that amount, $902 million in overpayments were identified under 37 contracts executed through the Office of the President, Office of the Prime Minister and several key ministries including Foreign Affairs, Local Government, Amerindian Affairs, Agriculture, Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Public Works, Human Services and Social Security, Education, Culture Youth and Sport, Health and Home Affairs, as well as the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force.

The remaining $109.99 million in overpayments were recorded under 49 contracts administered by nine of the 10 Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

The Audit Office noted that Region Five was the only RDC where no overpayments were discovered for the 2024 period.

Crucially, the report confirmed that all instances of overpayment were addressed promptly.

“All amounts overpaid were recovered by way of repayments and by contractors revisiting the respective projects and completing the unfinished or outstanding works for which the payments had already been received,” the Audit Office stated.

The report commended the ministries and regions for their responsiveness and accountability, describing the recovery as “a crucial step towards ensuring fiscal discipline and integrity in public spending.”