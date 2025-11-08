‘Don’t call me, let the police do their job’

—PM Phillips urges leaders to set the example, allow law enforcement to act independently

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, performing the functions of President, has issued a firm call for integrity and accountability in public office, declaring that those in leadership must lead by example and allow the police to enforce the law without political interference.

“People know how I operate — don’t call me for that. If you break the law, face the consequence,” the Prime Minister stated during the official launch of Road Safety Month 2025 at the Bush Lot Community Centre on Friday.

“When we, in positions, do not get involved and allow the police to do the work, that also contributes to safety on our streets,” he warned.

Phillips revealed that he has personally rejected requests from individuals seeking to intervene in traffic-related matters, even from within his own family.

“I get the calls, but I tell them no. The police have their job to do,” he said, adding that such discipline among leaders sends “the right signal” to the public and strengthens confidence in law enforcement.

“We cannot expect discipline in our streets if we keep undermining the people enforcing the law,” he cautioned, urging officials across sectors to respect the independence of the police and uphold the rule of law.

The Prime Minister linked accountability in leadership to broader efforts to curb road accidents, describing road safety as “everybody’s business.”

Between 2020 and 2024, Guyana recorded 642 deaths from 574 fatal accidents, including 24 children.

“As a Government, we recognise that road safety is a shared responsibility that demands collaboration between ministries, enforcement agencies, the private sector and every citizen. Our commitment remains steadfast,” he affirmed.

Phillips outlined several government-led interventions, including the Smart Road Initiative, which employs automated radar, speed limit and seatbelt detection systems and a comprehensive education drive targeting schools and communities.

He stressed that the administration’s approach is data-driven, focusing on identifying accident hotspots and behavioural risks to improve infrastructure, lighting and signage in high-risk areas.

“Education is the first step, enforcement ensures adherence and empathy makes it lasting,” the Prime Minister said, calling on parents, teachers and students to make traffic safety part of daily learning.

Reiterating his appeal for behavioural change, Phillips reminded motorists that vehicles are “a privilege, not a weapon.” He urged all road users to practise the five Cs of safe driving — care, caution, courtesy, consideration and common sense.

“Our roads should not be places of fear. They should link communities, carry families safely and support our national development. Careful driving truly saves lives,” he underscored.

The month-long observance, themed “Careful Driving Saves Lives,” is spearheaded by the Ministry of Home Affairs in partnership with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC).