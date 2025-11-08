— Minister Walrond urges ‘shared responsibility’ for safer roads as Road Safety Month launched

MINISTER of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has called on all Guyanese to take personal responsibility for road safety, emphasising that careful and responsible driving must become a national habit if the country is to reduce road accidents and fatalities.

She was speaking on Friday at the launch of National Road Safety Month 2025, held under the theme, “Careful Driving Saves Lives.”

Minister Walrond reminded citizens that the loss of life on the country’s roadways extends far beyond statistics, touching families, communities, and the nation’s future.

“Road safety is not just a matter of law; it is a matter of life,” Walrond said. “Every year, too many of our brothers and sisters leave home full of plans and purpose, only for their journeys to end in tragedy. Behind every road fatality is a family shattered, a child left without a parent, a community robbed of potential.”

The minister underscored that road safety must be viewed through multiple lenses, not only as a transport concern, but as a public health, economic, and human issue.

“As a nation, we must continue to act with urgency, compassion, and shared responsibility to protect lives on our roadways,” she stated.

CHANGING ATTITUDES, SAVING LIVES

The minister said this year’s theme captures the core of Guyana’s national road-safety campaign, noting that careful driving requires alertness, patience, and discipline, not only for one’s own safety but also for the protection of all who share the road.

According to Walrond, responsible driving extends beyond simply following the law. It involves conscious, everyday choices that prevent tragedies.

“Responsible driving is more than obeying laws; it means putting down your phone, wearing your helmet, never driving under the influence, and respecting speed limits. These small actions can mean the difference between life and death. A single moment of carelessness can end a life and alter many more forever,” she explained.

The minister noted that Guyana has made significant strides in improving enforcement and road-safety systems in recent years.

The Guyana Police Force has expanded the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance and digital monitoring, enhancing traffic management and enforcement through initiatives such as Operation Road Sentinel and Safe Corridors, which have already helped reduce traffic offences and fatalities in key regions.

Still, Walrond stressed that the next phase of Guyana’s road-safety strategy is focused on changing attitudes and behaviours.

“While enforcement continues to be strong, our focus this year is on changing attitudes, because true safety begins in the mind before it reaches the road,” she said.

She explained that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Police Force remain steadfast in advancing a strategy built on “enforcement, education, and engineering.”

Plans for the coming year include the continued use of smart technology to detect traffic violations in real time, expanded driver education and training for public and commercial operators, and greater collaboration with the Ministry of Education to strengthen road-safety education in schools.

The minister also urged all citizens, including passengers and pedestrians, to play an active role.

“If you are a passenger, speak up when a driver is reckless. Be alert, use pedestrian crossings, and follow road-safety rules. Let us make careful driving a national habit, a reflection of who we are as a people: responsible and caring for one another,” she appealed.

Walrond reaffirmed that the government’s goal remains clear and unwavering: “To make Guyana’s roads safer for all users.”

‘THE DEVIL IS LOOSE ON OUR ROADWAYS’

Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh described road safety as one of the most pressing issues facing the nation. He warned that reckless behaviour on the roads is causing serious harm to families and communities.

“It seems as though the devil is loose on our roadways, taking lives and leaving behind grief,” he said, while adding that recklessness on the road has resulted in families losing loved ones and facing immense sorrow.

He stressed that personal responsibility on the road cannot be transferred and must be exercised with humility and respect for others. According to him, every road user has a vital role to play in ensuring safety.

“Road safety is everyone’s business. Each of us must practise responsibility and the five Cs of defensive driving,” he added.

Singh urged citizens to treat road safety with the same importance as major economic activities, comparing it to the value of national resources.

“Promote road safety as if it were the next champion of economic earnings—just like oil. When you are alive, you can enjoy the benefits.”

The Traffic Chief also highlighted the human cost of road accidents in 2025, noting that 108 persons have lost their lives so far this year.