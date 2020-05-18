Brazilian businessman dies in mining-related accident

Police are currently investigating the death of Brazilian national who died after his right foot was severed by a boat engine at Oku Backdam ,Cuyuni River on Sunday.

Dead is Taburcio Valeriano De Andrade called ‘Netto’, a 65-year-old miner of Boa Vista Brazil and also of Oku Backdam.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that on Sunday around 08:00 hrs , De Andrade was at his working ground located at Oku Backdam in his mining pit, when it is alleged that he attempted to jump over one of his Jet 4-cylinder engines which was in operation at the time.

However, his pants got into contact with the engine fan which immediately pulled his right foot and completely severed same, above the right knee.It rendered him unconscious.

Other workers went to his assistance and managed to turn off the engine.

De Andrade was then picked up and taken to his camp which is a short distance away but he later succumbed to his injuries.His body is at Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting an autopsy.