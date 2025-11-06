President Ali calls for immediate improvements in services at Ogle Airport, National Ferries

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali met with senior officials from Ogle Airport Inc., the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), and the Ministries of Public Works and Public Utilities to review the level of service at Ogle Airport and the country’s ferry operations.

During the recent high-level meeting, President Ali emphasised the critical importance of providing quality service to citizens and visitors alike.

He expressed concerns about both the infrastructure standards and the overall service quality, particularly at ferry terminals and the arrival and departure areas of Ogle Airport.

The Head of State underscored the need for measurable and immediate improvements, insisting that all stakeholders work to elevate operational standards and ensure a positive experience for the travelling public.

Ministers present at the meeting included Bishop Juan Edghill (Public Works), Deodat Indar (Public Utilities and Aviation), and Zulfikar Ally (Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation), alongside other senior officials from the agencies involved.

The meeting reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to modernising key transport infrastructure and improving the efficiency and quality of services that are critical to both commerce and citizen mobility across Guyana.