Bramble says `No Rest’ period, as he upps training during lockdown

– urges players to do their part despite restrictions in preparation ahead of possible CPL season

By Clifton Ross

GUYANA Jaguars wicket-keeper/batsman, Anthony Bramble, says he’s preparing for possible action in this summer’s Hero Caribbean Premier League, by staying fit at home and training relentlessly, despite the obvious restrictions.

Guyana’s premier ‘gloveman’ told Chronicle Sport, on Monday, that his preparations for August’s possible start to the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), as well as the 2020-21 Regional season, which could also be under Covid-19 watch, have been met with a few hurdles but he’s managed to stay on top of his training, regardless.

Bramble said he hasn’t been slacking up on his workout sessions at home, despite local lockdown rules which prohibit local athletes from mass gathering at gyms or any facilities used for training.

“It’s been a bit challenging for me because of limited space, equipment etc, with the kind of work I wanted to put in. But I must say workin with our trainer, Neil Barry Jr. has been great so far” said the Jaguars senior batsman.

While some might consider this period as one for resting, the 29 year-old Berbician pointed out that he was more fixed on keeping his form and fitness at an optimum level.

“I wont say it’s a rest period for me, as a cricketer you still have to be putting in the work, so if or when things go back to normal, I would be in decent condition in terms of fitness” Bramble added.

Bramble, who has captained the West Indies ‘B’ team in the past and is one of Guyana’s leading run-scorers in Regional 4-Day cricket, was given another shot to demonstrate his T20 skills after being named in the Guyana Amazon Warriors 6-man core which was named recently following the Regional player draft/retention stage.

Wrapping up his interview, Bramble said looking ahead to this summer’s possible T20 CPL season, he was keen on doing his part in being as prepared as possible should the tournament be held.

He also said that he knows the situation will affect the training of not just him but all the players involved and as such they needed to do their part, individually.

“The current situation (Covid-19) might affect us as cricketers skill-wise. We, as cricketers, still have to be honest with ourselves and work on some part of our game at home. It might be difficult due to space and equipment”, Bramble concluded.