Amazon Warriors retain Pooran, Hetmyer, Paul and King for 2020 CPL season

CPL stars Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Brandon King have all been included among the 10 Caribbean players retained by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2020 CPL season scheduled to get underway in August.

Paul and Hetmyer are two of seven Guyanese players retained by the Warriors. Big-hitting Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Anthony Bramble were also retained as has been the emerging player Kevin Sinclair.

Odean Smith from Jamaica will also be back for the coming season.

“The Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise has and will always be committed to the continued development of our local and regional players.

From the inception of the CPL, we included young Guyanese players in our squad as part of the franchise’s mandate to provide opportunities to young aspiring Guyanese cricketers to assist in their overall development as professional cricketers,” said Omar Khan, Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Operations Manager.

“Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford have all benefitted from these opportunities prior to them becoming full-fledged members of our team.

“We are extremely delighted that we were able to retain the majority of our local and regional players, including Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King, both of whom have been hailed by the cricket pundits as potential future stars of West Indies cricket and who were members of our team last year. The Guyana Amazon Warriors wish all of the retained players great success in the CPL 2020.”

Retentions and signings of international players will be announced at a later date.

This year teams can retain as many players from their 2019 squads as they wish. They could also transfer players to other teams and sign emerging players.

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 26, but the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments.

A decision on whether the tournament can proceed as planned, or at a different time, will be made as soon as possible.

The following are the Local and Regional players retained and signed by the franchise for CPL 2020:

Nicholas Pooran (Trinidad & Tobago),Shimron Hetmyer (Guyana),

Brandon King (Jamaica), Keemo Paul (Guyana),Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana),Romario Shepherd (Guyana),Chandrapaul Hemraj (Guyana),Kevin Sinclair (Guyana)*Odean Smith (Jamaica),Anthony Bramble (Guyana)