12 NEW CASES IN 3 DAYS …gov’t pleads with citizens to obey stay home order

…as total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 109

A DISASTER is looming in the “land of many waters,” as cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continue to rise at a relatively fast pace.

“Guyanese, a disaster is at our very back door and unless we exercise caution and adhere to the control measures, the model figures of 1,400 and 20,000 can become a reality,” said Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, during a COVID-19 update, on Monday.

The Ministry of Public Health, using the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) method, had initially projected 1,400 cases, but a study done by PAHO/WHO found that with every case, another 2.5 persons will be affected within five days if there is no partial lockdown and if persons do not exercise effective social distancing.

“That 2.5, if I infect you, you infect 2.5 others and they infect another 2.5. Within a month we will get over 20,000; it is a simple model but it makes a lot of sense,” said Resident PAHO/WHO Representative, Dr. William Adu-Krow, in a News Room report.

Dr. Adu-Krow had said if this should happen, five per cent or 1000 of those infected, would need intensive care and Guyana simply does not have the capacity for this.

“Today (Monday), 61 days after our first positive case, we are faced with a situation where over the weekend, we recorded seven new cases and today we are reporting yet another five new cases bringing the total number of new cases in three days to 12 and the total number of confirmed cases to 109,” said Minister Lawrence.

In the last 24 hours, an additional 16 tests were done, bringing the total number of persons tested to 930, with 821 persons testing negative. And, while the COVID-19 deaths remain at 10, there are six persons, battling for their lives, in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); and 63 persons in institutional isolation.

“Fellow Guyanese, we have constantly been pleading with you to come forward if you have been in contact with a positive case. We have also listed the areas where confirmed cases have been identified but still there is a reluctance for you to disclose your contacts,” said Minister Lawrence.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities, outside of Georgetown, which have recorded cases. Among communities on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) where cases were recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

Just recently, in an effort to improve the response to the pandemic, the Public Health Ministry had launched its mobile unit at the East La Penitence Health Centre, as well as at the community COVID-19 facilities of Region Four at Herstelling, on the EBD, and at Paradise, on the ECD.

The measures can continuously be implemented, but it is up to the individuals, that is the average Guyanese, to adhere to those measures and think seriously about flattening the curve (reducing the spread).

“We must seriously think about flattening the curve and containing the spread of the virus so that we all can return to normalcy. Therefore, we ask you to put aside fear & stigma and come forward and provide the information so that your loved one, your friend or acquaintance can avoid the risk of contracting this disease and possibly losing their life,” said Minister Lawrence.

There is, however, a glimmer of hope for society, as one more person recovered recently from COVID-19, taking the number of recoveries to 36.

The disease, however, remains a serious issue, not just in Guyana, but globally. And, according to global statistics, there are over 3.7 million cases of COVID-19, with over 265,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to work with the residents in the border communities to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. Additionally, the government has extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens.

These emergency measures were taken pursuant to Paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the directive issued by the President, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Official Gazette, Legal Supplement B, on March 16, 2020. These measures have been extended to June 3, 2020.