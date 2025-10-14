ExxonMobil Guyana producing approximately 740,000 barrels per day

— closing in on year-end target

EXXONMOBIL Guyana has reached a significant production milestone, recording approximately 740,000 barrels of oil per day in September.

This was according to President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge during a press briefing at the company’s Ogle, East Coast Demerara office.

Routledge highlighted the rapid progress of ExxonMobil’s offshore projects, noting that the September figure marks a major step toward ExxonMobil’s ambitious target of producing 900,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

Routledge noted that current production has already surpassed 770,000 barrels per day, highlighting the company’s industry-leading project execution and operational reliability.

A key driver of this growth is the Yellowtail project, which began operations on August 8, four months ahead of schedule.

Within 30 days, the project achieved gas injection on the reservoir, reflecting ExxonMobil’s commitment to environmental stewardship and efficient resource management.

The Yellowtail project is being produced through the ONE GUYANA Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, the largest of its kind to operate offshore the country to date.

The vessel will develop the Yellowtail and Redtail fields, discovered in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and is equipped with state-of-the-art Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) infrastructure, enabling production from 26 production wells and 25 water-alternating-gas (WAG) injection wells.

By 2030, ExxonMobil Guyana projects total production capacity of 1.7 million oil equivalent barrels per day from eight developments.

The company had previously noted that its deepwater projects here are “the most successful in the world,” having brought four complex offshore mega-projects online in just five years all ahead of schedule and under budget.

ExxonMobil operates the block with a 44 per cent stake, alongside Hess (30 per cent) — now under Chevron — and CNOOC (25 per cent).

The Ministry of Natural Resources is expected to release the official September production data soon, but Routledge confirmed that Guyana’s oil sector continues to expand at a remarkable pace.

The increased output is contributing significant revenues to the country’s Natural Resource Fund and supporting local economic development.

ExxonMobil’s ongoing investments, including the recently approved Hammerhead project and the upcoming Long Tail development, are set to further boost Guyana’s oil production capacity in the coming years.