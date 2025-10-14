Faith, Family, and Perseverance: Murtland Haley officially joins legal fraternity

– after successful Bar admission

LEGAL scholar Murtland Haley was formally admitted to the Bar of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on Monday, marking the culmination of a journey defined by perseverance, faith, and family support.

The admission ceremony was held before Madame Justice Nicola Pierre at the High Court in Georgetown on Monday.

Haley’s admission follows the filing of an Urgent Fixed Date Application through Attorneys-at-Law C.V. Satram and Priya Manickchand, with the latter appearing on his behalf.

The application included the requisite Affidavit in Support, a Statutory Declaration of Identity, and a Legal Education Certificate (LEC) issued by the Council of Legal Education of the Commonwealth Caribbean on September 5, 2025.

In her statutory declaration, Priya Manickchand, Attorney-at-Law and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, who presented Haley’s application to the Court, affirmed her personal knowledge of the applicant and attested that there was no reason he should not be admitted to practise law in Guyana.

Delivering his first address before the Honourable Court, the newly-admitted attorney expressed deep gratitude to Justice Pierre, his presenters, and his family. He began his remarks by thanking Almighty God, noting that his journey to the legal profession was one of endurance and divine timing.

Reflecting on his early years, Haley recounted that his decision to pursue law was made while a student at The Bishops’ High School, even though his initial passion was in Agricultural Science. “Law became my first career choice, and in retirement, I still intend to pursue my love for farming,” he said, recalling his plan to one day own a ranch.

He went on to express heartfelt appreciation to his parents — Keith Haley, a minister of religion, and Gillian Carter-Haley, a retired teacher — and to his two brothers, noting that his family’s sacrifices were instrumental in his success. “They made a promise that we would each earn a bachelor’s degree without having to work to sustain ourselves through school — a promise they kept despite their modest income,” Haley said. “Their sacrifices will never be forgotten; they keep me grounded.”

After completing his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Guyana in 2016, Haley’s path to professional qualification was delayed due to financial challenges. However, after leaving university, he entered the world of work as a journalist at Kaieteur News, then later moved to the Ministry of Education as its Public Relations Officer and then became the Ministry’s Legal Officer. In 2023, he was offered a place at the Eugene Dupuch Law School in The Bahamas, where he successfully completed his studies for the LEC.

SUPPORT AND GRATITUDE

Haley also acknowledged his fiancée and fellow Attorney-at-Law, Ms. Tevera Franklin, for her unwavering support, especially during his transition back to student life. He further extended special thanks to Ms. Priya Manickchand, whom he credited for encouraging him to seize the opportunity to attend law school. Recalling her words of motivation, he said, “She told me, ‘Say yes. We will figure it out later,’ and the rest is history.”

In closing his address, Haley pledged to uphold the highest ethical standards in the discharge of his duties as an Attorney-at-Law.

“I commit to serving my country and this Court with professionalism in accordance with the Legal Practitioners Act, Cap. 4:01,” he stated. “I will represent my clients fearlessly, uphold the rule of law, and maintain integrity in all dealings with the Courts, the public, and my colleagues.”

Expressing optimism about his new role, Haley concluded, “While I stand only at the foot of the mountain, I know that God will be at my side every step of the climb.”

Murtland Haley, a resident of Granville Park, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, holds Guyanese citizenship and has fulfilled all statutory requirements for admission to the Bar. His application was filed on October 1, 2025, by Satram & Satram Attorneys-at-Law, and supported by the necessary affidavits and declarations as required under the Legal Practitioners Act.

With his admission to practise before the courts of Guyana, Haley now joins the ranks of the nation’s legal fraternity, where he has pledged to serve with diligence and integrity.