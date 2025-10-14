Human Services Ministry introduces ‘Girls to Women Mentorship Network’

TO empower young females with guidance and support as they navigate life’s journey, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security officially introduced the “Girls to Women Mentorship Network” on Monday at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown.

The initiative, led by subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, was unveiled during the ministry’s observance of International Day of the Girl Child, hosted by the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA).

Minister Persaud highlighted that the network is designed to connect young girls with experienced women who can mentor, inspire, and help them unlock their full potential.

She emphasised that the platform would create meaningful opportunities for growth and help prepare girls for the transition into womanhood with confidence and purpose.

“We must focus on empowering our girls, focus on ensuring that they’re included in every aspect of development, and focus on making sure that they access all the programmes and supporting mechanisms through the Child Care Protection Agency, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and the Government at large,” Minister Persaud stressed.

She noted that the programme will be rolled out across the country, where it will see a closer relationship being built between women mentors and young girls.

To kick-start the initiative, the first set of mentors who were present at the event included Justice Roxane George, Chancellor of the Judiciary; President of the Guyana Bar Association, Pauline Chase; President of Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Kathy Smith; Woman Superintendent, Nicola Kendall; Environmental Enthusiast, Anette Arjoon and Environmental Economist at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Pradeepa Bholanath, among others.

The minister emphasised the importance of giving young girls the opportunity to hear directly from exceptional women, to learn about their challenges, their journeys, and their triumphs.

She noted that by engaging with these inspiring role models, young girls can begin to see themselves reflected in their stories, envisioning their own paths to success, and even surpassing the achievements of the trailblazing women who came before them.

“We’re trying, in our own way, to play a part in shaping the woman you will become tomorrow, while helping the girl you are today understand that there is support for everything you aspire to do and all that you can be,” Minister Persaud told the girls.

The programme marks a significant step in the ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and youth empowerment as it ensures that every girl is equipped to become a strong, capable, and empowered woman of tomorrow. (Ministry of Human Services and Social Security)