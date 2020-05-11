Lethem records first COVID-19 case

A Guyanese man who made frequent trips to Brazil from the border town of Lethem as recent as Friday, has tested positive for the Coronavirus, medical officials in the Rupununi have confirmed.

Medical sources in the region noted that the man was diagnosed with malaria by officials at the Brazilian town of BonFim last week. However, his condition reportedly deteriorated and several days ago, he turned up at the Lethem hospital for treatment. He was placed in isolation while samples were taken from him and dispatched to the city for testing.

Reports are that the staff of the hospital who were treating the man, have also been quarantined.

Several other medical staff of the hospital, who handled the the patient, will now be placed on quarantine.

Reports are that the man was not forthcoming to staff at the Lethem Regional Hospital when he turned up for treatment on Friday.According to reports, the man, who lives in Brazil, crossed over from BonFim to Lethem, via an illegal river crossing along the Takutu River on his most recent trip to the Rupununi.

According to reports in the Brazilian media, more that 1200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the neighbouring state of Roraima and 18 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Last week, Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud urged residents of Region Nine to be vigilant in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.It has been reported that although emergency measures have been in effect , including a curfew and a lockdown of the Takutu Bridge crossing, persons were still making their way across the border via illegal river crossings.