Guyana mourns passing of veteran broadcaster, actor Ron Robinson

VETERAN broadcaster and well-known theatre personality, Ronald ‘Ron’ Owen Robinson passed away on Friday morning at his Diamond, East Bank Demerara home after a period of prolonged illness. He was 79 years old.

Hundreds reacted to his death across social media platforms, expressing condolences and reflecting on his career or personal interactions they may have had with him.

Among them was Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information and Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, who, in a glowing tribute, reflected on Robinson’s invaluable contributions to the media landscape and broadcasting.

“I note with deep sadness the passing of Mr. Ronald ‘Ron’ Robinson, a towering figure whose voice, discipline, and vision helped shape Guyana’s modern media landscape.

“From the start of his broadcasting career in 1965, Ron Robinson set standards that defined professionalism in radio and broadcasting for more than five decades,” McCoy said, adding that he was a mentor to generations of announcers, a trainer who believed deeply in preparation and clarity, and a guardian of broadcasting ethics at a time when the media was finding its national voice.

“His influence extended beyond Guyana, through regional training and continuous guidance to broadcasters committed to excellence,” Minister McCoy said.

In his reflection on the life and work of Robinson, the minister said his contribution to cultural broadcasting and the performing arts strengthened the role of media as a vehicle for national identity and storytelling, while his leadership in civic organisations reflected a lifelong commitment to service and youth development. His work leaves a lasting imprint on how Guyana communicates with itself and the world.

He said it was fitting that he was honoured earlier this year with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, hosted by the Department of Information and Public Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister.

“On behalf of the Government of Guyana, I extend condolences to his family, colleagues, and the media fraternity. Guyana and the wider Caribbean has lost a pioneer whose legacy will continue to guide the standards and values of our media for generations to come,” Minister McCoy said.

The veteran broadcaster, known to many as ‘Uncle Ron’, had amassed some 70 years in theatre, 60 years in radio, and a lifetime shaping Guyanese culture where he actively trained and became a role model to countless media workers.

The national awardee was no stranger to the stages in Guyana where he participated and orchestrated many on-stage performances and drama activities centred on Guyana’s culture, heritage, and scenes of everyday life as a Guyanese, including the popular “Link Show” and the annual “Stretched Out Magazine”, which was aired during the Christmas season.

For more than half-a-century, his name has reverberated through Guyana’s airwaves, and lit up its stages; it was that one familiar voice that one can listen to for a prolonged period of time without tuning out.

A broadcaster, cultural icon, and theatre pioneer, he has been a teacher, storyteller, and revered social commentator, at a time when stories needed to be told via the airwaves.

Also known as “the Voice of Guyana”, he made significant contributions, and would have set the foundation for young broadcasters.

CELEBRATED PERSONALITY

With over 2,000 interviews, and dozens of stage and radio productions under his belt, Robinson is among Guyana’s most celebrated personalities.

His journey in broadcasting began in August 1965, a year marked by national significance as Guyana moved toward Independence.

His cheerful and spritely personality was one of his many qualities that made him stand out. He was jovial, and had an animated personality that drew people to him. He was always up for a chat.

He was one of the faces that was associated with the historic broadcast team covering the Independence Celebrations.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle earlier this year, Robinson said he was able to gain experience via the many interviews he did with leading personalities, government ministers, religious leaders, that stood out in his career.

An excerpt from that interview is as follows: “But what they really did was teach me to be better prepared for each new one than I was for the last.” This commitment to preparation and excellence was what kept his voice relevant and respected on the airwaves up until the time of his death.

Robinson was also known for his unique voice and his style of reasoning when conducting on-air interviews and broadcast. He always made it seem so simple and easy.

SERVED WITH DISTINCTION

Meanwhile, the Guyana Press Association (GPA) described Robinson as one of the longest-serving broadcasters in Guyana.

In a statement, the GPA said he served the media with professionalism, effectiveness, and distinction.

“Ron brought elegant energy and remarkable repartee to his morning drive-time radio shows. He delivered the news with authority and conducted countless interviews that upheld the highest tenets of journalism.

“Whether on radio, television, or online, Ron Robinson consistently set and maintained a high standard. He approached his work with thorough preparation and generously mentored many within the media fraternity,” the GPA said, adding “Broadcasting in Guyana benefitted immensely from his long, dedicated involvement. The numerous accolades he received over the years reflect the deep respect and admiration in which he was held.”

The GPA said it joins the wider Guyanese community in extending sincere condolences to his children, Paul and Allison, and to his immediate family, the theatre and cultural community, and all the organisations he faithfully served.

Also commenting with Guyana’s Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC, who said he was a giant in Guyanese broadcasting.

“He lived to the ripe age of 79. He began his broadcasting career on August 1, 1965 at the British Guiana Broadcasting Service and remained in radio up to almost his last days.

“Over the last six decades, his voice became etched in the ears of generations of Guyanese and arguably cemented itself as part of the permanent radio landscape of Guyana. To many from this period, the voice of Ron Robinson was the voice of radio in Guyana.

“His contributions, however, extended beyond radio. He had a long stint as a news anchor on television when it first emerged in Guyana. Ron also had a long-lasting career in stage and theatre production, many of which ran as serials on the radio. ‘Merundoi’ is but only one of such serials that lasted for many years. During this yuletide season, his production ‘Stretched Out Magazine’ featured prominently for many years and provided great entertainment and excitement to Guyanese of all ages and from every walk of life.”

He added that for his sterling contributions in these different endeavours, he was invested with the national honours of the Golden Arrow of Achievement (AA) in 1990 in addition to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Robinson was also a prominent member of the Rotary Community, serving as President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central. He was also Vice President of the Scout Association of Guyana and a director of the Volunteer Youth Corps.

“No doubt, in these manifest pursuits, he mentored and inspired many through whom his rich legacy of national contributions will continue to be part of the oral tradition and cultural topography of Guyana for generations to come,” Nandlall said.

The National Communications Network, 592 Spotlight and the Love and Laughter family also mourned his passing and reflected on his broadcasting and acting skills.

Local senior journalist Enrico Woolford noted that Robinson will be remembered for his immense contributions to the creative, cultural sector in Guyana, the Caribbean and the Diaspora.

Neaz Subhan said “There are so many things we can say about Ron Robinson, but theatre and broadcast will be foremost. He cast and directed me in the play, ‘Night of January 16th’ in 1985 or 1986. It was my first role in professional theatre and I still remember my opening lines. We shared wonderful banters laced with humour over the decades, including those memorable moments in the Link Shows I was in. These, I will cherish. Theatre and broadcast were richer for his presence.’