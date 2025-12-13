Guyana building professional, innovative security apparatus to foster secure business, solid social environment

–Home Affairs Minister assures business community

HOME Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond outlined a transformative approach to national security, emphasising the critical role of a modern, technologically advanced police force in safeguarding Guyana’s burgeoning economy.

Speaking candidly at the 136th Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) annual awards and gala on Thursday evening, Minister Walrond articulated the government’s vision of creating “a modern police force that acts with professionalism, embraces innovation and supports the business environment through timely, reliable law enforcement services”.

The modernisation programme represents a comprehensive reimagining of security infrastructure, transitioning from traditional investigative methods to an intelligence-driven model powered by cutting-edge technology.

A prime example highlighted by the minister was the evolution from time-consuming witness-based investigations to rapid, data-driven solutions.

“Years ago, investigations would involve lengthy processes of gathering witness statements,” the minister explained. “Now, with CCTV and facial recognition technology, we can identify perpetrators within hours, not months.”

The “safe city to safe country” programme stands at the heart of this transformation, incorporating real-time CCTV monitoring, advanced analytics, and regional command centres.

This strategic approach promises businesses faster investigations, enhanced criminal activity prevention, and superior asset protection.

Crucially, the minister stressed that this security modernisation is not an abstract government initiative, but a tangible support mechanism for the private sector. The programme aims to create safer streets, improved traffic flow, enhanced monitoring of commercial zones, ultimately providing businesses with the confidence to expand and invest.

By integrating surveillance, traffic management, and emergency response technologies, the government seeks to build a security ecosystem that meets international standards and supports Guyana’s economic aspirations.

“A modern economy requires modern officers and modern institutions,” Minister Walrond stressed, underscoring the government’s commitment to continuous professional development in the security sector.

As Guyana continues its upward economic trajectory, this bold reimagining of national security signals a promising partnership between government and private enterprise, positioning the country for sustainable, secure growth.

It was previously reported that the security apparatus has recorded some of its strongest crime-fighting results in ten years.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, during the GPF’s Christmas Policing Launch back in November, had provided statistics showing sweeping improvements across key crime categories, unprecedented drug seizures, and a notable rise in cybercrime convictions, clear indicators, Blanhum said, of a more agile and intelligence-driven policing strategy.

Blanhum reported that cybercrime enforcement saw significant movement this year, with 50 cases recorded in 2025 compared to 23 in 2024.

Convictions have also doubled, moving from six last year to 12 this year. The surge reflects both improved detection and more technical investigative capacity within the Force.

Drug enforcement also showed a dramatic shift, with the seizure of 233 kilogrammes of cocaine in 2025 in sharp contrast to the mere six kilogrammes seized in 2024.

Cannabis-related charges have also increased, with 244 persons charged this year, compared to 227 in 2024. Additionally, cocaine-possession charges rose from 38 persons in 2024 to 58 in 2025.

Beyond narcotics and cybercrime, the GPF recorded broad improvements in overall crime suppression.

Blanhum confirmed that serious crimes dropped to 801 reports this year, 269 fewer than the 1,070 recorded in 2024.

He highlighted that 2025 now stands as the year with the lowest serious-crime figures in the last decade.

Robbery also reached a historic low. Blanhum explained that 2025 recorded the lowest frequency of robberies in ten years, with 270 cases logged, compared to the decade-high of 1,237 cases reported in 2017.

Similarly, break-and-enter and larceny cases fell to 190 this year, the lowest level in ten years and a stark contrast to the 1,287 cases recorded at the height of the trend.

The Crime Chief said the downward shift is not coincidental but the result of the Force’s deliberate investment in data-led deployment, targeted patrols and improved investigative training across divisions.

He had reported then that during the festive season, policing will see an even more assertive posture, with increased presence in commercial corridors, expanded intelligence-sharing, and strategic operations aimed at safeguarding citizens during the busiest period of the year.