Gas pipeline set to transform Region Six

– enormous industrial growth, expanded electricity generation, economic opportunities expected in ‘most exciting years ahead,’ says Senior Finance Minister

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

THE upcoming landing of the second gas pipeline at Crab Island is being positioned as one of the most transformative developments for Region Six, laying the foundation for large scale industrial growth, expanded electricity generation, and new economic opportunities for residents.

This was highlighted by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who, on Thursday, expressed profound optimism about the region’s future, describing the next phase of development as unprecedented.

Addressing residents of New Amsterdam during the Annual Christmas Tree light up and toy distribution exercise at the New Amsterdam Recreational Park, Dr. Singh shared that the next five years will usher in “a remarkable and exciting transformation in this beautiful region of yours.” He used the opportunity to emphasise the government’s commitment to accelerating growth across all sectors.

He noted that Region Six is on the cusp of major progress, pointing to significant ongoing and upcoming investments ranging from infrastructure upgrades and job creation initiatives to enhanced public services and expanded opportunities in agriculture and emerging industries.

“We meet at a time when there is every reason for strong hope, for great optimism and for celebration for the exciting future that lies ahead of us and so we have every reason to celebrate that beautiful future,” he told the gathering and he urged residents to look forward to what the government has planned.

Speaking on current development projects, Dr. Singh said, “I could speak about the roads that we are building to open up new acreage for cultivation and the road that we will be building all the way to Orealla and Siparuta to improve connectivity with those communities. I could speak about the new housing areas that we are building out and developing in places like Williamsburgh and Hampshire and Number 75 Village and so many other places and who better to occupy those houselots and to become home owners than the boys and girls and the young families that are gathered here today.”

Turning to transformative development in Berbice, he highlighted the immense potential of the second gas pipeline, which will be landed in the Crab Island area. “Imagine the industrial developnment that will take place in Region Six when that gas pipeline lands right here. The potential for additional electricity, the potential for industrial developnment including things like fertiliser manufacture, like industrial activity for all sort of manufacturing, like the processing of bauxite into aluminum, like the developnment of data centres that will create information technology jobs and earning opportunities and the list goes on.”

With the pipeline expected to spur new industries and improve energy capacity, residents can anticipate long term benefits that will reshape the economic landscape of East Berbice Corentyne, and Singh reaffirmed that the government’s sustained efforts will modernise the region and create meaningful prospects for families, ensuring that the coming years deliver tangible, lasting improvements for communities across Region Six.

The senior minister pointed out that the young people are the future of the country and increasingly they have continued to excel in their studies countrywide, “and so tonight we are of course launching our Christmas celebration in Region Six; we must reflect not only on the beautiful message and lessons of Christmas, which we must, because we are celebrating Christmas, but we must also in the same breath reflect on the fact that the light of Christmas constitute the lights of hope, the lights of optimism, the lights that aim and point at the brilliant future that is ahead of us. Like I said earlier, the future is a brighter future than we have ever had laid out before us in any other time in our country’s history.”

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Junior Basant, wished the hundreds of children who were present at the event, a happy Christmas as he encouraged them to take their education seriously and utilise the opportunities that the government is making available.

Also present on Thursday evening was Member of Parliament, Zamal Hussain, Regional Vice Chairman, Wajid Khan and Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud.