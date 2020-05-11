Ivan says no cricket in Berbice due to lockdown hurting players financially

–Ex-Guyana player says ancient county cricketers desperate for return to action

By Clifton Ross

RAJIV Ivan, a former Guyana limited overs all-rounder and current Albion player, says the current state of lock-down has financial repercussions for players in Berbice, who are now forced to wait out the ongoing pre-sports apocalypse.

Ivan, who played T20 for Guyana back in the 2013 season, was also tipped to be a major role-player in the team before the Franchise league introduction forced a lot of talented players out of the picture.

The left-hander told Chronicle Sport that the current situation in Berbice is quite eerie. “It feels like a lot is going away; whatever you have to do you have to do home and make the best use of it because we have to respect this pandemic; it is not something we can control”.

Ivan, like most of his team-mates in Berbice, welcomed the number of weekly sponsored tournaments which provide stipends for the cricketers.

With grounds closed and no cricket being played, not even at a scrimmage level, the left-arm spinner said lockdown has somewhat financially hurt the cricketers. “The tournaments we used to play in we got stipends and I know for sure that the players do look forward to it (stipends) and it is not happening like before due to the COVID-19”, he said.

Adding to the downside of no action and no income, Ivan added, “I know it’s going to be frustrating for some players because not everyone is in a good position. I know some guys might be looking for certain tournaments because they’re not many jobs in Berbice, so I know it’s going to be hard for all of us”. He pointed out.

Some of the tournaments like the Busta Champion of Champions, among other popular annual competitions, have been supporting the livelihood of the players over the years. The Albion player added that while things are quiet in Berbice, some of the players, including some of his teammates, have been resorting to other tactics to remain fit and in form.

“We don’t have any tournaments, no grounds are open and nothing is really going on right now. My cousin David Latchaya who also plays cricket, I saw him playing some bumper ball cricket on the road recently. That form of cricket gets your fitness level up, so I guess that’s what he was doing fit but that is just an example of doing what you have to do to remain fit up here”. Ivan added.

Looking ahead to a brighter future, a post COVID-19 world could see things returning to normal or worst case scenario, a new way of living could be unravelled.

The veteran all-rounder said he hoped the safety guidelines will still be in effect and persons will be ensuring they stay fighting the outbreak. “I think that even after covid-19, persons should still distance themselves, wear face masks because you don’t know which direction the wind will blow from again and if you can get re-infected”.

“As for us players, we should take it step by step, go to normal training sessions when necessary, maybe a few practice games until things go back to normal. In Guyana, we don’t have deaths like around the world, so if we continue to take precautions we could help things get back to normal slowly for everyone”. He ended.