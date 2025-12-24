Guyana is the new frontier-NBA Hall of Famer says as he talks up real-estate investments here

NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon has described Guyana as the new frontier as he talked up his recent real- estate investments here.

Olajuwon was at the time speaking during an interview on KPRC2, a Houston, Texas-based sports show, during which he noted that the demand for international standards in housing in Guyana led to his involvement in a venture here.

“Guyana now is the new frontier because of the oil discovery, so the demand is so high for housing and international standards,” he said.

He was speaking specifically of recently joining TAJ DIAMOND as an investor and homeowner in the planned luxury residential community, which was announced in November.

He noted that when he saw what the group was doing in Guyana, he was very inspired to join forces.

He indicated, “With the team that I have right now, we have a big vision and also the expertise to do more affordable housing for the local [sic] and also the international [sic] that’s [sic] coming in.”

Olajuwon went on to add that Guyana’s infrastructure is in its booming stage, and this further led to his decision.

In November, an announcement was made by U.S.-based Coastal Rim Properties, the developer behind TAJ DIAMOND, Guyana’s first master-planned luxury residential community, that the NBA Hall of Famer would join forces as an investor.

Olajuwon, had long been active in real estate markets across Houston and internationally, recently visited Guyana several times to explore opportunities in both real estate and the oil and gas sector.

He purchased two luxury residences within the TAJ DIAMOND community and signalled his interest in pursuing additional joint ventures with the developer, both locally and internationally.