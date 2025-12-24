Single mother among beneficiaries of homes at Christmas

AFTER 35 years of paying rent, this Christmas brought an extraordinary turning point for single mother Rosanna Gobin.

In a moment filled with emotion and gratitude, she received the keys to her brand-new home under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme, marking the end of a long journey and the start of a new chapter grounded in stability and hope.

“For me, receiving these keys is the best Christmas gift I have received in 35 years,” Gobin shared.

She reflected on the challenges she faced along the way, recalling how she was once turned down by the bank but never lost faith.

Gobin added: “When you put your trust in God, anything is possible. I kept praying for a rent- and debt-free house, and today it is a reality.”

She was among 18 families from the East Bank and West Bank of Demerara who received homes through the programme, which is being implemented through a partnership between the Government of Guyana and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), earlier today.

To date, 243 of the 283 homes under the initiative have been completed, directly improving the lives of vulnerable families.

The simple act of handing over keys, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Bishram Kuppen, noted, represents far more than bricks and mortar.

While such events may seem small, he emphasised their deeper significance. They reflect years of planning, dedication, and teamwork, with a focus not only on building houses, but on improving lives and creating sustainable communities.

The programme has already delivered roads, drainage, street lights, and community facilities, ensuring that families are supported by the infrastructure they need to thrive.

Representing the IDB, Lucas Hoepel, Financial Specialist, described the occasion as a meaningful milestone and a powerful reminder of what strong partnerships and a shared vision can achieve.

He underscored that the programme goes beyond delivering homes, focusing instead on building wholesome communities with access to essential services and recreational spaces.

The IDB, he said, is proud to support inclusive and sustainable urban development that transforms lives and creates lasting opportunity.

Addressing beneficiaries and stakeholders, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, highlighted the tangible support provided by the IDB and the importance of effective implementation to ensure the programme’s objectives were met.

She recognised the tireless efforts of the technical teams, engineers from the Projects Department, and officials such as Community Development Director, Gladwin Charles, whose work often happens behind the scenes.

She also acknowledged the critical role of the Permanent Secretary and the importance of collaboration throughout the process.

Minister Benn paid special tribute to Minister of Housing, the Hon. Collin Croal, for championing the initiative, describing the effort as a truly tripartite partnership between government, financiers, and beneficiaries. She described the core homes as “the core of a beginning to something great,” noting that each family’s sacrifice and active involvement made the outcome possible.

Notably, 16 of the beneficiaries are women, Minister Benn highlighted, noting that this is a testament to the resilience and determination of mothers working to secure a better future for their children.

She reminded recipients that their sacrifices are not unseen, and expressed gratitude on behalf of the children who are too young to say thank you themselves.

The minister also encouraged residents to nurture their new community, live in harmony with their environment, and take pride in their surroundings.

“A better Guyana is dependent on every good community, one home at a time,” she said.

As families crossed the thresholds of their new houses just days before Christmas, the moment symbolised more than homeownership. It represented dignity, security, and generational upliftment — a powerful reminder that with partnership, perseverance, and vision, lives can truly be transformed, one home at a time. (Ministry of Housing)