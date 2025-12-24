Modern, cleaner, safer neighbourhoods being created

–through targeted interventions

THE government, as part of its community development vision, aims to make communities cleaner, safer and more modern.

Vice President and People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, recently elaborated on President Dr Irfaan Ali’s five-year agenda, which will see investments in lighting, security and recreational spaces.

President Ali, during a recent address, spoke extensively on how his government intends on raising the quality of life for all, noting that every policy, every initiative, every programme, every project, targets this aim.

He said: “That vision is bold and is grounded in service. It is a vision of a Guyana that works for its people. A Guyana where opportunity is the birthright of every citizen. A Guyana where our vast resources are the lifeblood of dignity, of hope, and of shared prosperity. A Guyana where Guyanese can work, live, and retire in communities that are safe, clean, and have adequate and comfortable amenities, where children can run free.

“In this era, when more Guyanese are working, earning, saving, and experiencing a better quality of life, their perfectly understandable expectation is that they should be able to enjoy a certain level of comfort in the communities in which they live.

“We recognise that a modern community in Guyana should have, at a minimum, paved roads, concrete drains, clean carpets, welded streets, greenery and recreational spaces. No garbage, no stray animals, and no noise nuisances. These are minimum and eminently reasonable expectations and my government will meet these expectations.”

The President then turned his attention to Georgetown’s revitalisation plan, affirming that the government’s “plan of stronger, safer, more beautiful communities is not only for Georgetown.”

While stating that it will stretch all across Guyana, in every single region, President Ali said: “Sustainable communities are built on a shared commitment to use and care for the spaces in which we live. This is a commitment that requires responsibility, consistent action, and civic duty. It is incumbent upon us to build social capital to nurture our living environment and develop a culture of care.”

The comprehensive city revival plan, developed with the support of the Kings Foundation, targets restoring Georgetown’s status as a source of national pride.

Over the past five years, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government has invested billions of dollars in infrastructural projects across the city, including upgrades to drainage systems, roads, and public spaces.

These efforts are part of a broader national strategy for sustainable urban development, with Georgetown as the focal point.

“In the next five years, we will continue to build the infrastructure for sustainable communities that are safe and clean, where streets are well lit, where drains are not clogged or polluted, and where noise nuisances are no more. Guyanese will be able to enjoy the basic right to affordable housing, clean water, proper drainage, and a clean and healthy environment,” President Ali said.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Dr Jagdeo supported the President’s vision, noting that the government is committed to ensuring that citizens live in dignity and there are improved environmental standards including better drainage and regular garbage collection.

He further stated: “We don’t want polluting businesses located in the centre of our communities. We don’t want people to park their derelicts and other things on their parapets,” adding: “We’re now looking for land to move out the people who are parking in some of the communities, the polluting business, so you can move it slightly out of the village, but those people to still have a chance to ply their trade. You know, not do it in a manner that’s very disruptive.”

The Vice President also noted that in order to attain safer communities, the government is ensuring there are well-lit communities and he said they now have 94,000 street lights coming in the country, which they are going to start installing soon.

“…We want safe communities. That means police outposts, a lot of technology, cameras, etc. This is where, and we want a lot of recreational facilities, parks and playgrounds well maintained. So, that’s the kind of place that we want our children to be brought up in and in which we want all of our people to live. That’s the vision. And we’ll keep every day investing in every one of the budgets, we’ll go closer to achieving that,” the Vice President said.