GFF postpones Ordinary Congress

THE Guyana Football Federation’s Ordinary Congress, which is constitutionally due on or before May 31 every year, has been postponed due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

This was communicated to the Regional Member Associations on May 5 by GFF’s General Secretary Ian Alves.

In the correspondence, Alves informed the membership that alternative options and dates will be determined and guided by the dictates of the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Public Heath, and will be shared to all of the Members of Congress in due time.