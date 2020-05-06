President attends emergency CARICOM meeting

President David Granger on Tuesday attended the Tenth Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) via video conference, the Ministry of the Presidency said.

The Heads of Government of CARICOM deliberated on the development of common regional policies and approaches related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

A Common COVID-19 Public Health Policy, a Procurement Protocol for the Consolidated Purchase of Prioritised Medical Devices and Supplies in the Context of COVID-19, a Regional Agri-Food Security Framework and a Common Protocol to Restart Intra-Regional Travel, both Air and Sea were among some of the other items listed on the agenda. President Granger was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings.