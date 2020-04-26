iBET Supreme FIFA 20 League of Champions under way

–exciting matches expected

THE iBet Supreme FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ eSports Tournament got underway on Saturday night with two thrilling encounters, one of which included Caribbean Table Tennis Men’s Singles bronze and U-21 Men’s silver-medallist, Shemar Britton.

The tournament, which will see over $100,000 up for grabs, will run over two weeks, with competitors battling out on the Playstation 4 platform.

The opening game saw Marvin Johnson (Liverpool FC) facing Akil Harper (FC Barcelona) and coming out victorious with the score at 3-2. Meanwhile, Britton (FC Barcelona) took on Jonathan Hutson (Manchester City FC) and that match finished at 2-2.

The tournament is presently at the Round of 16 stage and will see participants playing home and away fixtures with the aggregate (away goals rule) deciding the winner.

Persons who are interested in looking at the matches can check our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/iBetSupreme/ where we will be streaming all the games.

Meanwhile, iBet’s Marketing and Business Development Manager, Dustanni Barrow noted; “We had two competitive games, especially the second one, and we are looking forward to the games tonight (Sunday night), we had a bit of a difficulty streaming the live videos but we have fixed that and we are at the green light for tonight’s fixtures. Everybody is excited so far and iBet is happy to bring this new form of entertainment during this time, and we continue to encourage people to stay at home and take all the necessary precautions needed to fight the Covid-19.”

Winner of the event will pocket $50,000, two pennyweights of gold, a trophy, a case of Monster Energy Drink and a special Church’s Chicken Meal. Meanwhile, the second place finisher will collect $25,000, a case of Monster Energy Drink and a Church’s Chicken meal.

On the other hand, the third place finisher will receive $15,000, a case of Monster Energy Drinks as well as Church’s Chicken meal.

Sponsors of the event are Banks DIH, under their Monster Energy Drink; Church’s Chicken, A&A Gamespot, Smoke Shack and NCN, who will be streaming the semifinals, the third place game and the final.

iBet League of Champions FIFA 20 eSports Tournament

Day 1 Results

Marvin Johnson: Liverpool 3-2 Akil Harper: FC Barcelona (First Leg)

Shemar Britton: FC Barcelona 2 – 2 Jonathan Hutson: Manchester City (First Leg)

Day 2 Fixtures (April 26)

Match 3: 7:00PM- Tariq Dakhil (Juventus) vs Lorenzo Forde (PSG)

Match 4: 7:30PM- Dane Haynes (FC Barcelona) vs Emuwnah Pross (Real Madrid)

Match 5: 8:00PM- Vance Validum (Liverpool) vs Travis Hart (FC Barcelona)

Match 6: 8:30PM- Carlton Cummings (FC Barcelona) vs Tevin Bremner (Liverpool)

Match 7: 9:00PM- Akeem Allicock (FC Barcelona) vs Osase Barclay (Juventus)