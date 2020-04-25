Follow the directives and the measures

Dear Editor,

I WAS most disheartened, disappointed, and, frankly, frightened to see photographs on social media of crowds of people huddled together, in extremely close proximity to each other outside of banks, apparently waiting to access the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs).

Editor, considering the reality of the ongoing existence of a deadly pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, and the fact that all of the scientific experts have recommended social distancing as the primary key to containing, mitigating, and ending the crisis, I was shocked that my fellow Guyanese would adopt such a cavalier attitude, based on their actions, towards such a serious matter. I iterate, editor, it was a frightening scene.

Sir, I value my life; as such, I have placed myself in total lockdown. I would have thought that others would have shared those sentiments and taken similar precautions. Perhaps, I was wrong. Further, it would seem that mathematically, the more infected persons that are present in my environment, the greater would be the probability that I, or my loved ones, may be exposed to the deadly pathogen. And, certainly, crowding up at any location will not help the situation.

I implore my fellow citizens to follow all the directives and recommendations of the experts. And, I wonder if the authorities can do anything to enforce those directives and recommendations.

Regards,

Mark DaCosta