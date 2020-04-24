COVID-19 Update | Three new confirmed cases recorded

Three new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded by the health authorities within the past 24-hours.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence noted in a daily update provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) today, that 73 persons have tested positive for the virus.She said that thus far, 410 persons have been tested by the authorities while 337 of that number, have tested negative.12 persons have since recovered.

It was noted that 5 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit(ICU).The number of deaths attributed to the virus remains at 7.

Based on statistics compiled by the authorities, Lawrence said that 596 persons have completed their 14-day home quarantine and have been cleared by the Health Emergency Operations Centre. She said 197 persons continue to be monitored by the authorities.

Globally, the United States has seen its figures climb past the 883,000 mark according to the Johns Hopkins University .Total figures worldwide have eclipsed 2,780,000.