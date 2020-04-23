COVID-19 Update| Guyana now has 70 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus

…two persons recover

The total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana has climbed to 70.

This was noted by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) on Thursday in its daily update.And on the positive side of things, the MOPH said that two persons who were tested positive for the virus, have since recovered.

It was noted that a total of 375 persons have been tested while the number of deaths attributed to the virus remains at 7. To date, 51 persons have been placed in institutional isolation while 17 persons are in institutional quarantine.

On Thursday the government’s fight against the pandemic was given a boost when the United States government released a sum of G$100M to aid the MOPH and its partners in their efforts to fight the virus.