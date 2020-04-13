‘Don’t go stir-crazy! Read a book!’

– Sonia Noel says, offers free Kindle downloads of hers to help make social-distancing bearable

LOCAL designer and philanthropist, Sonia Noel, as part of her efforts to help combat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), is encouraging Guyanese to spend their time at home reading.

Noel, who has been engaged in the production of face masks for free distribution, will be making her books available free of charge, but only for a limited period. Noel has published five books to date on Amazon, and will be offering free Kindle downloads from April 13 to 17, 2020. Each of the five days, one of her books will be available to be downloaded, starting with her first one, ‘Living with Intention’.

Noel, who strongly believes in contributing in a positive way to humanity, said of the book: “Living with Intention offers readers a glimpse into that world that makes every day a masterpiece, even with life’s challenges; the struggle, strength, survival and endurance, but also commemorates the beauty, honour, love, compassion and forgiveness.

This book takes you to the core of survival; to the importance of how to love yourself, and why we celebrate.”

The second book scheduled for free downloads is the Anthology, ‘Women Across Borders: Fulfilling Purpose’. Like ‘Living with Intention’, ‘Women Across Borders’ has received positive reviews, and features captivating and empowering stories from women residing in different parts of the world.

“As an author, mother, entrepreneur and Latina who encountered many setbacks and adversities,” wrote fellow publisher, Claudia Vidal on Amazon, “I can relate to these phenomenal women in unimaginable ways.

Thank you for sharing your message, and inspiring me to continue walking the path less travelled. I have tremendous admiration and respect for each of the contributors of this book, and look forward to hearing about the many successes to come. I’m in awe!” The compilation, ‘Beyond the Runway’, which features 30 inspiring short stories, will be available on Thursday for free download. “Loved this book! Not because it was compiled by my friend and bestselling author,” said American businesswoman and bestselling author, Hilda Bourne, “but because it has some really heartfelt humour and beyond-the-runway kinda stories that are relatable. You’ve done it again, Sonia! You’ve wowed us and kept us inspired! Congratulations on what I know will be another bestseller! Thank you for your candidness and willingness to put it all on the line to inspire others!”

The final book for free download is ‘Women Across Borders: Rising from the Ashes’, another anthology, dedicated this time around to women around the world who are overcoming their valley moments. “There are no mountains without valleys, and we have to learn to celebrate those valley experiences, because they are no valleys without two mountains,” Noel said.

Noel has enjoyed a very successful 14-city tour of the US with her books, and is currently working on two other titles, ‘Men Across Borders’ and ‘Motherhood: The Mountains and the Valleys’.