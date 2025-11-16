Guyana targets top tier of global eco-tourism

–President Ali highlights strategy that will bolster tourism sector with nature-based solutions

GUYANA has set its sights on becoming one of the world’s premier eco-tourism destinations, as President Dr. Irfaan Ali has outlined a national blueprint that places climate action, biodiversity and sustainable tourism at the heart of the country’s plan to transform its natural eco-system into high-value chains.

Tourism is taking its place as a major economic pillar and this was highlighted by President Ali, last Thursday, during his feature address at the opening ceremony of GuyExpo 2025.

Notably, the positioning of the tourism sector is part of the government’s comprehensive plan to “shock-proof” the economy through diversification, which includes expanding nature-based solutions, so that it can be resilient enough to lead Guyanese citizens into a bright and prosperous future, according to the President.

With global certifications already elevating Guyana’s eco-lodges and new mega projects on the horizon, the nation’s tourism sector is poised to drive economic growth.

Speaking on the sixth pillar of economic growth- tourism- the President said: “We have already sent out an expression of interest for nine areas where we want massive tourism projects of an international standard that are deeply integrated into the global eco-nature tourism market, because we are going to invest to position Guyana as a frontrunner in Eco and nature-based products.”

He also expressed optimism, noting that as the work continues and the nation builds support, he will then be able to announce the application that the government has placed for Guyana to host of largest events in 2030. The President stated that there should be no illusion when it comes to the positive trajectory that Guyana is undertaking and noted that the path the nation has charted is “not a gentle stroll.”

“The next five years will require immense heavy lifting, and every single one of us, from the entrepreneur in the industrial park to the farmer in the field, from the coder in the tech hub to the student in the classroom, all of us would have to be part of this lifting. But look at what we’ve accomplished. Look at the strength and resilience we have built in five years; we must be proud. We must be proud of what we have accomplished. We must be proud of what we have achieved,” he told the audience.

The President has not only championed Guyana as a leader, locally, but on the global stage, and he has made it clear that Guyana intends to remain a leading voice for climate justice, innovation, and equitable co-operation across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the wider developing world.

President Ali, in a recent televised interview at the sidelines of COP30 in Brazil, noted that transforming Guyana’s ecosystems into value chains is high on Guyana’s agenda. He expounded on the ongoing initiatives that are not only converting ecosystems into value chains but are also reducing carbon emissions while boosting local industries such as eco-tourism. As an example, he pointed to the Mahaica River tour.

Tourism is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide and a significant source of income for many countries. It provides employment, revitalises local economies, and connects people across cultures. For Guyana, the way forward is through sustainable tourism, with eco-lodges leading the charge.

Notably, Guyana is not just making a mark in the eco-tourism sector; it’s leaving a huge dent, one that places our country among the best eco-tourism nations in the world. It is rooted deeply in Indigenous heritage.

On that note, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues stated recently that eco-tourism development in the Rupununi has been identified as a key driver of community liveliness, conservation awareness, and sustainable income generation. Guyana’s tourism model is uniquely positioned, built on sustainability, culture, authenticity, and nature-based experiences, which set us apart from traditional Caribbean destinations, the minister said.

Further, the minister affirmed that the pristine rainforests, our rich cultural diversity, among other areas, make Guyana a top, emerging destination for eco and adventure tourism, with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) leading the charge in promoting these assets and developing community-based tourism projects that ensure locals are at the centre of visitor experiences.

In an August 2025 edition of “The Environment In Focus” by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Guyana’s tourism sector was highlighted. The EPA had stated that Guyana has already taken important steps in the direction of Green Tourism. In January 2023, five eco-lodges were awarded with the internationally recognised Good Travel Seal Green Destinations Certificate, an endorsement that is aligned with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and that reflects their commitment to responsible operations, including water conservation, wildlife protection, and sustainable management practices.

GREEN DEVELOPMENT

President Ali, during the interview, had made it pellucidly clear: “You cannot tell a community that we want to protect your ecosystem without telling them how we want to develop your infrastructure, how we are going to give you better health care, better education…”

Earlier this year, President Ali said that his government is in talks with the King Charles Foundation to establish an ‘Estate of Harmony’ in Moraikobai. The Estate of Harmony focuses on the creation of sustainable, inclusive and equitable environments that foster a sense of community. President Ali explained that Guyana is partnering with the King Charles Foundation to build an eco-lodge in Moraikobai to help boost the village’s tourism experience. This eco-lodge will mirror the one already created in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, which is proving to be successful.

Additionally, over the past five years, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure projects across the city, including upgrades to public spaces. The recently formed multi‑agency team, which was assembled earlier this month to develop Georgetown’s Drainage Development Plan and to help restore the beauty of the capital city has already begun extensive works.

These efforts, President Ali via social media post on Friday, are part of a broader national strategy for sustainable urban development. Over the weekend, the team, which includes representatives from multiple agencies, commenced cleaning the alleyways.

The President also disclosed his vision for the area, which includes trees, green spaces, and recreational areas for families. This, he explained, could be achieved by mixing urban and green agendas, including the installation of special concrete boxes for plants and fruit trees.

“Our objective is to ensure that children grow up in inspirational settings,” he wrote in the post. The First Lady’s efforts to beautify both urban and rural areas have also been crucial in President Ali’s vision.

The Georgetown rescue plan is progressing smoothly since the establishment of the multi-agency Georgetown Drainage Development team and a new partnership with the UK-based King’s Foundation.