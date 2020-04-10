Laboratory professionals lauded for fight against COVID-19

PRESIDENT of The Caribbean Association of Medical Technologist (CASMET), Bonaventia Culmer, has applauded the work and efforts of laboratory professionals across the Caribbean amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus, she stated, is leaving a trail of fatalities in almost every country that it touches and healthcare workers are in its immediate path. Culmer noted that laboratory professionals remain on the front line of defense in this global fight to save lives.

“Whether you are employed as a medical technologist (MT), laboratory technician (MLT), laboratory assistant, phlebotomist, cytologist, histologist or specialist, it is our job at times to collect samples, and always to process and test samples to provide patient results,” she stated.

She further urged laboratory staff to remain vigilant and wear their personal protective equipment (PPE) gear at all times.

“I urge you to remain vigilant and to observe all international guidelines while practicing standard precautions and transmission-based precautions on all patients and laboratory samples. The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is critical at this time. Let’s take extra precautions, with frequent hand-washing and frequent glove removal, with the use of face shields, masks and disposable gowns wherever possible,” she stated.

Additionally, Culmer stated that it is critical that laboratory professionals also protect themselves against aerosols and spills and use centrifuges with sealed lids.

Culmer further urged private practitioners to rally for the necessary protective gears to safeguard themselves and those who may visit their institution for help. “For private medical laboratories that may not have the necessary PPE’s for this pandemic, I urge you to petition your Ministry of Health to supplement your lab with these items until you receive the appropriate inventory,” she stated.

Public and private laboratories, she added, are an essential part of the healthcare system, and as such, laboratory professionals should not be exposed to any patients, during these times, without the proper personal protective equipment.

“On behalf of The Caribbean Association of Medical Technologists, I wish to thank all medical laboratory professionals for staying the course and providing the essential services of accurate, timely, quality results to the COVID-19 healthcare teams and to the patients and physicians at large,” she stated.