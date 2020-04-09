‘COVID-19 is real and a killer’

– Health Minister says, as local cases climb to 37; death toll now 6

By Navendra Seoraj

GUYANA continues to feel the effects of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which, according to Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, has so far claimed the lives of six Guyanese and infected another 37.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, from 33 to 37, and from five to six respectively, occurred within 24 hours, health officials say.

“My brothers and sisters, COVID-19 is real, and it’s a killer. The only way you can protect yourself and save your life is to stay home. Just stay home!” Minister Lawrence appealed in a virtual update on the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday.

The minister said the situation continues to be very serious, and that so far, 145 persons have been tested for COVID-19, with 37 proving positive, 108 negative, and the remaining six too far gone. The sixth person reportedly died on Tuesday evening, but their demise was not confirmed as COVID-19 positive until Wednesday, when health officials would have gotten the results of a sample sent to the National Reference Laboratory for testing.

“I wish to appeal to you that if you have been in contact with any of the 37 persons who tested positive for COVID-19, and you have not contacted us, please call the hotline, or use the COVID-19 app, or call your nearest health facility,” Minister Lawrence said, adding that persons can also contact the Ministry of Public Health, through the COVID-19 hotlines or app, or even call their nearest health facility.

Calls to the COVID-19 hotline had reached 1,627 on Wednesday, and came from Regions One (Barima-Waini); Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); Four (Demerara-Mahaica); Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

As the public health ministry continues to monitor the situation, some 27 persons have been placed in institutional quarantine, while another 30 are in institutional isolation. According to Minister Lawrence, a total of three persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

MEDICALLY CLEARED

On a more positive note, however, the minister said that seven persons who were quarantined and three who had been isolated have been medically cleared and were sent home on Wednesday.

While there have been recoveries, the public health minister said persons must continue to adhere to the guidelines and measures that have been put in place.

“Have you considered that if we fail to adhere to the guidelines provided, that the possibility exists that our loved ones will be left to endure much suffering, especially your children?” Minister Lawrence asked as she sought to explain the seriousness of the situation.

Globally, there are 1,279,722 cases of COVID-19, with 72,614 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medication, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Locally, the government had extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were taken pursuant to paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the directions issued by the President, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Official Gazette, Legal Supplement B on March 16 2020, the government said in a notice issued on Friday evening.

The measures at reference took effect from April 3, 2020, and will last one month, unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

CURFEW IN EFFECT

Speaking about the curfew, Minister Lawrence had said at the time it was issued: “The curfew was established with the aim of stopping the transmission, yet it is evident that persons do not understand the seriousness of the situation, and they continue to congregate in groups.

“Your co-operation is critical; I am begging you, stay at home during the day. If you must go out, ensure nose and mouth are covered; protect yourselves from these droplets that infect persons with the disease.”

The minister further said that the curfew will remain in effect until May, and will change, based on the response from Guyanese.

The public health ministry, and, by extension, the government, has already employed a number of measures to curb the spread of the virus. The existing efforts, such as the COVID-19 hotline, were supplemented after the ministry rolled out a self-test APP.

Through the app, persons are able to self-test and upload their information, which will go directly to the ministry’s surveillance team. Persons will then be contacted by the team if deemed necessary. Persons can access the app at COVID-19.health.gov.gy.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly-discovered coronavirus. WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer, are more likely to develop serious illness.

The WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practise respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” the WHO has advised.