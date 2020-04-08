Linden man tests positive for COVID-19

A man who was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) from the Mackenzie Hospital after he displayed symptoms of COVID-19, has tested positive for the virus, hospital sources in the city have confirmed.

On Tuesday, the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) confirmed that a patient visited the hospital on Monday, where he demonstrated several respiratory symptoms, the Regional Democratic Council of the Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice region said.

The hospital decided to transfer the patient to the GPHC where a higher level of care was urgently needed. The hospital, in ensuring that all measures were taken, met individually with the attending staff and reassured them on several issues and concerns that they had.

It was noted that Acting Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Joseph London who met with several of the staff at the hospital, said that the medical institution has taken a more aggressive role in addressing several issues and concerns that staff and members of the public have from time to time.

He said that management at the hospital is cognizant that persons are tense and or fearful, and, as such, they continue to reassure their staff about their well-being, while ensuring that all standing operating procedures are followed.