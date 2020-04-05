Adams maintaining his fitness

– urging Guyanese, fellow athletes to stay safe

By Clifton Ross

Guyana Jaguars spinner, Anthony Adams, said he’s not letting the current state of lockdown ruin his daily training schedule, as he urges his fellow teammates and Guyanese alike to continue practising the necessary safety procedures.

Adams, one of Guyana’s senior national spinners and arguably one of the fittest players in the mix, told Guyana Chronicle on Saturday that he’s still keeping himself in shape during this time of isolation.

“I’m usually someone who likes to stay active and fit, I don’t really depend on others to train with. I’ve been working everyday trying to stay fit; of course there are a lot of things you can do to keep your body in shape”, said the left-arm spinner.

Guyana officially came under lockdown on Friday, April 3, with a 6am-6pm curfew in effect for non-essential workers.

Prior to the lockdown, sports globally — from the NBA to regional cricket, were all forced to take an indefinite break following the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the stoppage of sports locally, namely cricket, Adams said that Guyanese should continue to practice social distancing while keeping their hygiene at an optimum level.

“It’s a very serious situation we’re in, COVID-19 is very serious, so it’s important we play our part by staying indoors and staying safe. I’m not sure on the effects of players not being able to play but whatever space we have at home we need to use it to stay fit for whenever cricket starts”.

The Essequibo native, who is captain of the team’s senior franchise as well as coach of his county’s youth team, said things are pretty quiet in his turf with much protocol being followed.

“Essequibo is usually a quiet place but everyone is indoors right now and the most important thing is that we continue to wash our hands, take our vitamins and keep our immune systems strong during this period”. He ended.