CARICOM, UNICEF launch regional study on Youth Mental Health

–Guyana underscores data-driven, collaborative approach to supporting young people

THE Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on Wednesday unveiled the results of the Caribbean Child and Youth Mental Health Research Study, marking a major step towards understanding the mental health realities facing the region’s young people.

The findings were presented during a regional webinar that brought together government officials, health experts, and youth representatives from across the Caribbean and Latin America.

The study, conducted between October 2023 and April 2024, surveyed 1,500 children and young people from 17 CARICOM member states and associated territories, exploring key areas such as mental well-being, anxiety, depression, and access to support systems.

Representing Guyana at the launch were Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, and Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Steven Jacobs, both of whom emphasised the urgency of addressing youth mental health through regional cooperation, research, and community-based initiatives.

In his remarks, Dr. Anthony described the study as a valuable tool for policymakers, noting that the data provides much-needed insight into the emotional and psychological struggles many young people face.

“It is important that we are able to conduct this type of study,” he said. “It captures the voices and experiences of over a thousand young people across the Caribbean, many of whom are showing signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression. If left untreated, these can lead to devastating outcomes, including self-harm and suicide.”

Dr. Anthony highlighted Guyana’s ongoing efforts to integrate mental health awareness and early screening into the education system. He explained that the Ministry of Education has established a department dedicated to health in schools, working in close partnership with the Ministry of Health.

“Through this collaboration, we have rolled out a school-screening programme that begins as early as nursery level,” he said. “This tool allows us to assess not only physical health but also emotional development and early signs of distress.”

He stressed the importance of closing data gaps across the region, urging continued investment in research to inform targetted interventions.

“We need more studies like this,” Dr. Anthony said. “Only by understanding what our young people are going through can we respond effectively to their needs.”

Meanwhile, Minister Jacobs commended CARICOM and UNICEF for spearheading the initiative, noting that it represents a united call to action based on evidence and the lived experiences of youth. Drawing from his background in sport, Jacobs reflected on the connection between mental strength and achievement.

“Behind every athlete’s performance, every student’s success, and every youth’s dream is a mind that must be supported, strengthened, and understood,” he stated.

Minister Jacobs noted that young people across the region are grappling with multiple pressures, from academic stress and unemployment to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the influence of social media.

“Many are silently struggling, unsure where to turn,” he said. “This is why prevention and early response are so critical, and why no single ministry can do it alone.”

He pointed to Guyana’s inter-ministerial collaboration among the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sport, Education, and Health as an example of progress in addressing mental health holistically.

“Together, we are linking the classroom, the health centre, and the community ground to ensure our young people are supported wherever they are,” Jacobs affirmed.

The Caribbean Child and Youth Mental Health Research Study marks one of the region’s most comprehensive efforts to document the psychological state of young people, combining empirical data with lived experiences. Both CARICOM and UNICEF have pledged to continue working with national governments to develop evidence-based policies and strengthen mental health services tailored to the region’s youth.