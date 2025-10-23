President Ali meets with Blumberg Grain team to advance food hub, export agenda

– talks focus on expanding opportunities for local farmers and agro-processors

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, met with an executive team from Blumberg Grain and Logistics, the U.S.-based agriculture company partnering with Guyana to strengthen its position as a regional food hub and boost export capacity.

The visiting delegation was led by United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, and included Blumberg Grain’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Phillip Blumberg, and Senior Vice President, Mr. Jeff Speaks.

During the engagement, President Ali received updates on the progress of works undertaken since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Guyana and Blumberg Grain in July this year. The MoU aims to modernise Guyana’s post-harvest systems, storage infrastructure, and logistics to enhance food security and export readiness.

Discussions also explored potential areas for expansion and ways to maximise production capacity. Special emphasis was placed on creating new opportunities for small and local businesses, particularly farmers and agro-processors, to participate in, and benefit from, the evolving agricultural value chain.

The collaboration forms part of the government’s broader strategy to transform Guyana into a leading food production and distribution hub for the Caribbean, in alignment with CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 initiative to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.