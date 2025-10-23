GDF at 60: President Ali introduces medals to honour modern military excellence

– recognising courage, innovation, and national service

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday presented a number of newly instituted medals to deserving members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) during the force’s 60th Anniversary Medal parade ceremony.

During the ceremony, which was held at the Base Camp Ayanganna, it was disclosed that a total of 871 special medals have been approved for presentation to GDF members in recognition of their distinguished service.

Of this number, 32 recipients were presented with their medals on Wednesday during the ceremony.

The medals include the Military Efficiency Medal, Border Defence Medal, Special Operations Medal, GDF 60th Anniversary Medal, Engineer Border Operations Medal, Search and Rescue Operations Medal, and the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Medal.

During his address, President Dr Irfaan Ali stated that the event was more than a ceremonial spectacle, describing it as a reflection of the force’s deeply rooted traditions and values.

He noted that through such ceremonies, the GDF not only recognises the accomplishments of individual ranks but also reinforces the ideals that shape the character of the entire force.

“We honour the continuity of tradition, the bond between ranks and the sacrifices that have shaped our force. It reminds us that service is not only about action in the field, but also about the ideals we uphold and the identity we share as defenders of our nation,” he stated.

This year’s medal presentation, he said, holds particular importance as it coincides with the Force’s 60th anniversary. “This year’s medal presentation parade holds special significance. It coincides with a year of legacy, honouring 60 years of service by the Guyana Defence Force. For six decades, the Guyana Defence Force has been the guardian of our national security and a defender of our sovereignty,” he said.

Against this backdrop, he stated that each medal carries its unique story which embodies sacrifice, courage and leadership.

Speaking on the historical significance of the medals, Dr Ali said that the tradition of recognising exceptional service spans centuries and remains a core part of military life worldwide.

“Across centuries and nations, medals have stood as symbols of honour, courage and devotion to duty. They are not given lightly. Each one represents courage, sacrifice and exemplary conduct in the face of challenge,” he stated.

This year, the commander in chief introduced a series of new medals, which he said were aimed at recognising excellence across a broader range of military and humanitarian operations.

“Apart from the long-standing medals, all other medals being presented today are newly instituted, created under my authority as Commander in Chief to broaden the ways in which we recognise excellence across the Force,” President Ali explained.

He said the new medals recognise the evolving nature of service in a modern defence force, paying tribute to those whose missions go beyond combat. “They honour those who save lives from flood waters, those who build bridges where isolation once stood, who deliver relief by air and river, and who operate shoulder to shoulder with our partners in defence of national peace and safety,” he said.

The President also took the opportunity to acknowledge the role of those who support the medal recipients. “Behind every soldier receiving a medal today is a network of support the other ranks whose exertions, skill and diligence make the accomplishments of their comrades possible,” he noted.

Meanwhile, President Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the GDF as he noted that investments into training, technology and welfare will continue.

“We are modernising this force, not only in equipment, but in mind-set. We’re investing in your training, your technology and your welfare, because a strong nation must have a strong defence,” he said.

He went on to urge all ranks to see the medal presentation as a source of inspiration and renewal.

“Let this ceremony be a mirror, see in these recipients what you can become. Let their dedication fuel your ambition, and let their humility remind you that leadership begins with service.”

Dr Ali went on to add, “You wear more than metal on your chest. You wear the nation’s trust. You carry the story of our collective resilience. You represent the very best of what it means to serve Guyana.”