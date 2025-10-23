Former APNU+AFC MP remanded over Linden marijuana bust, co-defendant gets four years

Former APNU+AFC Parliamentarian, Devin Sears, was on Thursday remanded to prison after appearing before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Linden Magistrates’ Court, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Sears, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded until November 11, 2025, for report and disclosure. His co-defendant, Albert Sandy, a 69-year-old farmer from Tacama Waterfront, Upper Berbice River, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Sandy took full responsibility for the 310.71 kilogrammes of marijuana found in the vehicle, but despite his admission, Magistrate Liverpool nonetheless remanded Sears pending further proceedings.

Sears is being represented by Attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Bernard Da Silva.

The charges stem from a major drug bust that occurred on Monday, October 20, in the vicinity of the Old Bamia Police Checkpoint in Linden. Police on mobile patrol stopped a dark blue Toyota Hiace minibus bearing registration number BAJ 4486, which is registered to the Region 10 Tourism Committee Inc.

According to the police report, Sears, who was driving the vehicle, began acting suspiciously and “sweating profusely.” When questioned, he allegedly told the officers he was transporting “tourism plants.”

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 22 bulky black plastic bags and four large brown canvas bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The narcotics, when weighed, amounted to 310.71 kilogrammes. Both men were arrested and cautioned. The police said Sandy admitted that the drugs belonged to him and that he had paid Sears to transport him to Parika.

Following the incident, Sears, who also served as an educator and political activist, tendered his resignation to the Region Ten Tourism Committee.

In a statement, the Committee distanced itself from his alleged actions, noting that they were “personal and unrelated to the organisation’s mission of promoting eco-tourism and regional development.”

Meanwhile, the Alliance For Change (AFC) said it would allow the judicial process to take its course, reiterating that all persons are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. The Party further highlighted its commitment to integrity, accountability, and lawful conduct among its members.